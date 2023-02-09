UPDATE: Service has resumed for the Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry

Update: The incident was cleared and service has resumed for the Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry.

Original: The Upper Arrow Lake Ferry on BC Highway 23 is out of service due to a vehicle incident at the ferry terminal at Galena Bay.

The incident occurred at the ferry terminal Thursday (Feb. 9) morning. The incident has closed the ferry in both directions until further notice.

The disruption in the ferry schedule may cause a delay, so drivers looking to take the ferry should plan ahead.

DriveBC said an update will be provided at 11:00 a.m.

