Service disruptions expected at RDCK recycling depots in the West Kootenay

Residents are asked to not leave their recycling behind if the facility is closed. File photo

Residents in the Regional District of Central Kootenay may experience ongoing service disruptions at recycling depots due to a June 22 fire that destroyed the GFL Environmental (GFL) recycling facility in Trail.

Prior to the fire, GFL processed recycling for the RDCK.

Those operations have now been transferred to other facilities across the province and the RDCK says service times have increased as a result.

Supplies required for depot operation were also lost in the fire and replacements have been difficult to obtain.

Service interruptions may include depot closures or a limited range of acceptable materials depending on each facility’s capacity.

The RDCK is working closely with GFL to service the depots and return to full capacity as soon as possible. Residents are asked to take their recyclables home and not leave them behind when the facility is closed.

Check rdck.ca before you head to the depot for specific site distruptions.

