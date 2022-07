A vehicle incident is affecting traffic on Highway 3 west of Castlegar. Map: DriveBC

A serious vehicle incident 13 kilometres west of Castlegar on Highway 3 closed the road for several hours Tuesday morning.

This was followed by several hours of single-lane alternating traffic in both directions between Castlegar and Nancy Greene Provincial Park.

DriveBC says the incident is now cleared and traffic is flowing once again.

