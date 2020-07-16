RCMP are looking for witnesses to a multi-vehicle crash July 15 just west of Sicamous. (RCMP photo submitted)

Semi-truck driver charged after six-vehicle collision leaves several injured near Sicamous

Investigators believe a semi-truck crossed a double solid line along Trans-Canada Highway

Several motorists were lucky to escape with their lives after a six-vehicle collision — including two semi trucks —on the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday evening (July 15) west of Sicamous, say RCMP.

“This narrow two lane section of the highway has a rock wall on the eastbound ditch and a steep drop behind the concrete barrier on the western ditch,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the accident site, located about 10 kilometres west of Sicamous.

“It is extremely fortunate that this collision did not result in multiple fatalities considering the length the truck traveled before finally coming to a stop and the extent of the damage sustained to all the impacted vehicles.”

At 6:30 p.m., Sicamous and Salmon Arm RCMP responded along with BC Emergency Health Services and the Eagle Valley Rescue Society to the collision which involved two semi-tractor trailer units, three pickup trucks and a SUV.

McNeil said police believe a westbound semi hauling a trailer loaded with grocery product crossed a double solid line, after the driver failed to safely negotiate a turn in the highway.

Investigators observed heavy brake marks at the scene, approximately 50 meters in length, which began in the westbound lane of the highway and then crossed the double solid line into the oncoming lane.

The semi-tractor trailer unit then flipped onto its side and skidded down the highway for another 50 meters before it finally came to rest after striking an eastbound semi.

The semi-truck and trailer also impacted three eastbound pickup trucks and one eastbound SUV causing extensive damage to the three pickups, said police..

The wreckage, which blocked both lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway and resulted in a closure and detour route, has since been cleared.

Read More: Brave 7-year-old Shuswap boy rescues older child from drowning near Sicamous beach

The driver of the westbound semi, a 32-year-old Calgary man was taken to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries. Three other adults were also transported by ambulance to hospital, all suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Although no evidence was found to suggest that impairment was a factor in the crash, investigators suspect speed may have been a contributing factor to the collision. Weather, road conditions, and visibility were all excellent at the time of the collision. Police charged the driver with crossing a double solid line under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman receives ‘extremely disturbing sexual threats’ while on Lower Mainland bus
Next story
Brave 7-year-old boy rescues older child from drowning in Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

Two cannabis shops proposed for Nakusp

Business owners are proposing to build the cannabis shops along Broadway Street W

New book reappraises Silvery Slocan mining rush

Peter Smith has published Silver Rush: British Columbia’s Silvery Slocan 1891-1900

Perry Siding man drowns in kayaking accident

The death occurred in Slocan River last month

Village of Nakusp looks to power sports complex with clean or reduced energy

Village staff are currently applying for CBT grant to help complete power project at facility

Nelson Innovation Centre opens in Railtown

Centre will provide networking, training and workspace for all things tech

Study suggests 8 times more people in B.C. infected with virus than confirmed

The study looked at anonymous blood samples collected for reasons unrelated to COVID-19

Feds, provinces reach deal on $19 billion in funding for reopening

The money comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic

$5 billion fall tax bill too much for B.C. business, NDP told

PST, employer health tax, hotel tax may come due Sept. 30

New provincial barber coalition forms in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 has brought attention to health and safety issues facing barbers during reopening

Semi-truck driver charged after six-vehicle collision leaves several injured near Sicamous

Investigators believe a semi-truck crossed a double solid line along Trans-Canada Highway

Brave 7-year-old boy rescues older child from drowning in Shuswap Lake

RCMP to look into Red Cross award for Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam

Commons finance committee to begin probing WE Charity’s volunteering contract

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has admitted he should have recused himself from the decision

Woman receives ‘extremely disturbing sexual threats’ while on Lower Mainland bus

The woman was riding the bus when she received threats of sexual violence from someone nearby

‘We’re not busting ghosts’: Northern B.C. paranormal investigators check out bistro

Paranormal North Coast British Columbia recently checked out PF Bistro at City Centre Mall.

Most Read