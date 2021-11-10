A student in the Fine Woodworking program is seen here at Selkirk College’s Silver King Campus. The college has received government funding to upgrade equipment. Photo: Submitted

Selkirk College receives government funding for tech, trades programs

The college will use $150,000 to upgrade old equipment

Selkirk College campuses in Castlegar, Nelson and Trail will receive up to $150,000 from the provincial government to support its trades and technology programs.

The college was one of 20 institutions in B.C. to be included in the $3 million announcement Wednesday. The money will be used to replace obsolete equipment.

“Preparing students for success is exactly why Selkirk College is such a great place for an educational journey,” said Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson in a statement.

“New, state-of-the art equipment will help students and staff get the most out of their learning experience, and as a Selkirk alum myself I’m so happy that we’re able to support their work.”

Selkirk’s Digital Fabrication and Design, Fine Wood Working, Geographic Information Systems, Health Care Assistant, Milling/Machining, Nursing, and Welding programs are the beneficiaries of the funding.

The Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training said in a news release that 75,000 tech-related jobs are expected to open over 10 years through to 2029. In the trades, approximately 73,000 jobs are also predicted to be available during that time.

A student in the Fine Woodworking program is seen here at Selkirk College's Silver King Campus. The college has received government funding to upgrade equipment. Photo: Submitted
