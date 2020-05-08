Selkirk College raises over $93,000 for COVID-19 Student Relief Campaign

The amount is more than $33,00 over the initial fundraising goal set by the college

Selkirk College has raised over $93,000 for its COVID-19 Student Relief Campaign. Photo courtesy of Selkirk College

Selkirk College has raised $93,325 for its COVID-19 Student Relief Campaign.

The amount is more than $33,000 over the fundraising goal initially set by college in mid-April.

The money will now help students cover short-term emergency costs like food and housing during the COVID-19 crisis.

Ruth Currie, a single mom in the college’s social service worker program, said the funds will help her enormously to get through this difficult time.

“I was falling into a trap of having no income, so having the financial help to fall back on at this particular time was such a huge relief,” said Currie in a press release.

“Being part of a community is really what matters when something like this happens. It’s appreciated and gives me more strength to pursue my education.”

One big financial contributor was the Selkirk College Student Union, which donated over $17,000 to assist in the campaign.

The college matched donations dollar-for-dollar for most of the campaign to help raise as much money as possible.

