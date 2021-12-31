Selkirk College delays winter semester start to Jan. 10

The precaution is because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant

Selkirk College has pushed back the start date of the winter semester to Jan. 10 for most programs, according to a notice on the college’s website.

The move is in response to the changing COVID-19 situation in B.C. due to the Omicron variant.

“The one-week delay adheres to the new recommendations from the Provincial Health Officer and the Ministry of Advanced Education & Skills Training. This precautionary decision was made to provide additional planning time and shifts to the overall operation,” the notice reads.

Campuses and learning centres will open on Jan. 4, 2022 as scheduled to provide services during regular working hours, which includes access to the library, bookstore, cafeteria and computer labs.

Additional information for students and staff

• Programs in the School of Industry and Trades Training (also including Professional Cook Training) and previously scheduled online courses will begin or resume on Jan. 4, 2022 as scheduled.

• The delayed start to instruction is not anticipated to impact the end of the semester date with the final day of classes scheduled for April 8, 2022.

• The winter 2022 course add/drop period is unchanged.

• First week Get Connected events scheduled between Jan. 4 and 7 have been postponed until further notice.

• Some virtual orientations may still take place the week of Jan. 4 for those programs that have a new intake beginning Jan. 2022. Students are asked to monitor their email for any further communications from your School Chair regarding any such virtual activities.

• All in-person Community Education classes that were scheduled for the week of Jan. 4 will be canceled or postponed. Students are asked to monitor their email for further updates.

• Current work schedules for staff and faculty will continue as scheduled, but those employees impacted adversely by the most recent provincial directives can make arrangements on a case-by-case basis with their supervisor to work from home prior to Jan. 10, 2022.

“As we proceed through the next few weeks, Selkirk College will continue to work with provincial leaders to ensure return to a healthy environment on our campuses,” the website statement reads, adding that the college will continue to monitor and adapt as needed.