Selkirk College closing in on COVID-19 fundraising goal for students

Selkirk College is closing in on its COVID-19 Student Relief Campaign fundraising goal.

So far, the college has raised almost $42,000 of its $60,000 goal to help students cover their grocery, housing and medical costs during the COVID-19 crisis.

The fundraising campaign launched earlier this month and the Selkirk College Foundation has offered to match public donations up to the goal amount.

Students at the college have been in limbo since mid-March after in-person classes were suspended due to the crisis.

In the meantime, students have been using an online delivery model to help finish off their courses for the semester.

The fundraising campaign is set to close in early May.

