Search effort underway for man missing around Slocan River

The man was reportedly swimming near Winlaw yesterday

The man was swimming near Winlaw before he went missing. Photo: Google Maps

A search effort is underway for a man who recently went missing around the Slocan River, according to Nelson Search and Rescue spokesperson Jim Kyle.

The man was reportedly swimming in the Winlaw area yesterday and was in distress.

Nelson Search and Rescue and South Columbia Search and Rescue personnel will be assisting in the search effort today.

No more information could be provided on the incident at this time.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kootenay doctor among 82 physicians, dentists calling on province for mandatory mask rule

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.