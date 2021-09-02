Arrowsmith Search and Rescue rescues an injured quad rider in the Cook Creek area on Vancouver Island on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Arrowsmith Search and Rescue)

Search and rescue is free so don’t delay, association reminds British Columbians

The B.C. Search and Rescue Association is reminding British Columbians that its services are both free and non-judgemental, regardless of how a person got into the situation.

In a Thursday (Sept. 2) press release, the association said that “at no time is anyone who is lost or injured in B.C.’s outdoors ever charged for the cost of the search or rescue” when they call 911.

To that end, the association produced several videos reminding all groups, whether hikers, boaters or marginalized populations that search and rescue groups have only one goal: “To save lives.”

The association said that although there is often speculation about whether or not people who get lost should be charged for search and rescue services, that is not the case in B.C.

“Our biggest concern is that a hesitation to call for help because of this misunderstanding will result in either significant injury to the subject or worse,” said association president Chris Kelly.

The association is made up of more than 3,000 volunteers across 79 ground search and rescue groups.

Search and Rescue

