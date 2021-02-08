SD10 school board appoints next superintendent

Terry Taylor will be retiring in July and will be replaced by Peter Dubinsky

The Arrow Lakes School District has appointed a new superintendent that will be taking over after Terry Taylor’s retirement in July 2021. (File photo)

The Arrow Lakes School board has appointed a assistant superintendent Peter Dubinsky to the position of superintendent/secretary-treasurer, effective Aug. 1, 2021.

He will be replacing long-time superintendent Terry Taylor who will be retiring at the end of July.

Dubinsky came to School District 10 eighteen months ago as director of learning, after a rich and diverse 24 year career as teacher, principal, and director of instruction in SD 41, Burnaby.

Since starting with the Arrow Lakes School District, Dubinksy has proven to be an excellent fit with the culture, programs, and people of the school district communities, said the board in a news release. In June 2020, he was promoted to the position of assistant superintendent.

“His learning leadership, team-building skills and vision are well-respected in the district and across the province,” said the board.

In considering this important appointment, the board engaged in consultation with all partner groups to determine key attributes, conducted an extensive review of its policy for recruitment and selection and passed a revised policy on Jan. 19, 2021.

At a committee of the whole meeting held Jan. 25, the board unanimously supported the appointment of Peter Dubinsky for the position.

