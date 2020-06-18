SD 10 looks to hire 11 teachers for upcoming school year

Report said many of the prospective teachers have already been interviewed

School District 10 staff will have many new faces for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to a June 16 report by superintendent Terry Taylor, the district is currently in the process of filling 11 job vacancies for teachers.

The report said many teachers have already been interviewed and that the applicant pool is very strong.

Teachers who have been hired or who have earned continuing contract positions include Mark Lada as an English teacher at Lucerne Elementary Secondary School, Hannah Boomer as a physical education teacher at Nakusp Elementary School and Sean Johnston as a teacher at Burton Elementary School.

The district is also in the process of completing a transportation review of all of its bus routes, according to the report.

There are 459 students and six schools in SD 10.

