File photo

SD 10 launches consultation around new child care centre in Nakusp

Parents are asked to provide feedback of their own child care needs by filling out survey online

School District 10 has launched an online survey to investigate the need for a new child care centre around Nakusp.

As part of the survey, the district asks parents what their child care situation was like before the COVID-19 crisis started.

The survey also asks parents how many children they have living at home, the ages of their children and what community they’re currently living in.

School officials have already secured funding for a new child care centre at the Nakusp Elementary School. The centre would have up to 24 spaces for children and 30 spaces for before-and-after school programs.

Parent who enter fill out the survey will be entered into a draw for a $100 gift card.

Parents have until April 19 to fill out the survey online.

