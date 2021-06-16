Prince Charles Secondary School

Prince Charles Secondary School

School District 8 votes in favour of name change for Secondary School in Creston

In an act of reconciliation, a new name will be chosen for Prince Charles Secondary School

Steps towards reconciliation with Indigenous people continue to be taken throughout Canada, and the Creston Valley is no exception.

On June 15 at an open meeting, School District 8’s board of trustees approved a motion to change the name of Prince Charles Secondary School (PCSS).

Effective immediately, the regular non-legal usage by SD8 of the name of the secondary school will no longer include Prince Charles. The school will temporarily be referred to as Creston Valley Secondary School. Signage at the school with the previous name will also be taken down.

Local teacher Ki Louie brought forward the request and spoke about how the name is offensive to the Yaqan Nukiy community and no longer appropriate, especially with the recent find of 215 unmarked graves of children at a former Kamloops residential school.

He has consulted with school staff, the student body, and the Lower Kootenay Band (LKB) on a new name. Earlier this year, he also worked with students and local elders to rename the school library to Yaqsumit (the Ktunaxa word for canoe).

READ MORE: Creston school renames library in act of reconciliation

“When I proposed this to LKB chief and council, Nasukin Jason Louie asked us to choose something that is inclusive of everybody,” said Louie. “If people come from Bountiful or Yahk, we want them to also feel included here.”

Some of the suggested names include Creston Valley, Kootenay River, or a combination of both with Creston Kootenay Secondary School.

SD8 staff has been directed to investigate the process for the name change and report back. Louie will continue further consultation with the Town of Creston and wider community to decide on the new name.

Several trustees were vocal with their utmost support for the motion.

“I’m going to support you 100 per cent in the name change for this community,” said trustee Allan Gribbin in the meeting, who is also a Creston resident. “I do think (the current name) is offensive to the Yaqan Nukiy people in our community. I don’t think this should become personal against Prince Charles, but it certainly is the Crown itself that is responsible to some extent for not living up to the terms of treaty.”

Principal Brian Hamm also agreed that choosing a new name for the school is the right choice.

“I think we’ve seen precedent for this with the Edmonton Elks (formerly Eskimos), when they temporarily changed their name to the Edmonton Football team,” he said.

“When the monarch came into Canada, they stole children from their homes and destroyed their language and culture. Reconciliation is action, and the time is now.”

Another example of a name change for reconciliation can be seen at Medicine Hat High School in Alberta.

For the 2020/21 school year, staff discontinued the use of the Indigenous-themed Mohawks sports team name. The team’s controversial logo depicted the profile of an Indigenous chief.

While a better suiting mascot has yet to be chosen, this will be the second name change for the high school according to archival records. In the 1950s and 60s, the original team name was the Redskins.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: Kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

 

@kelseyannayates
kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Creston ValleyIndigenousIndigenous reconcilliation

Previous story
Shoreline cleanup finds COVID-related trash increased during height of the pandemic
Next story
Biden says meeting with Putin not a ‘kumbaya moment’

Just Posted

Prince Charles Secondary School
School District 8 votes in favour of name change for Secondary School in Creston

In an act of reconciliation, a new name will be chosen for Prince Charles Secondary School

Jade Osecki leading a Fridays for Future climate march in Nelson in 2020. Photo: Submitted
Nelson Grade 12 student Jade Osecki wins Suzy Hamilton Award

Carolyn Schramm was also honoured in this year’s environmental award for West Kootenay women

Photo courtesy of Mercer Celgar
Mercer Celgar to install new technology thanks to $4.5 million in federal funds

Project features process to improve fibre processing and address regional fibre availability issues

Asian clams versus native B.C. clams comparison. Photo: Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society
Invasive Asian Clams found in Pend D’Oreille River

Watercraft users and anglers are urged to clean, drain and dry gear

The KBRH Gratitude Mural by Tyler Toews was unveiled at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on June 9. L-R: Kala Draney, third year med student, Dr. Scot Mountain, Diane Shendruk from IH, Dr. Carolyn Stark, Dr. Sue Benzer, Dr. Kristen Edge, James Brotherhood, Dr. Dennis Small, and Dr. Sue Babensee. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay Boundary doctors offer a healthy dose of goodness with Gratitude Mural

Its red ribbon is in the shape of a heart rising above a Kootenay Boundary mountain scene

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz have set their wedding date for February, hoping that more COVID-19 restrictions will have lifted. (The Macleans)
B.C. couples ‘gambling’ on whether COVID rules will let them dance at their wedding

Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz pushed back their wedding in hopes of being able to celebrate it without the constraints of COVID-19

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Report calls for airlines to refund passengers for flights halted due to COVID-19

Conclusion: federal help should be on the condition airlines immediately refund Canadian travellers

Green party Leader Annamie Paul speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Paul has survived another day of party strife after a planned ouster shifted course, leaving her with a tenuous grip on power ahead of a likely federal election this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Green Leader Annamie Paul blasts ‘racist,’ ‘sexist’ party execs who sought ouster

Fallout has continued, with two of the federal council’s members resigning

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says re-opening B.C.’s border to the U.S. ‘is not in our best interest’ right now. (B.C. Government photo) Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (B.C. Government photo)
B.C. records 113 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, four deaths

Vaccination of young people rising quickly, near 75 per cent

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S President Joe Biden shake hands during their meeting at the ‘Villa la Grange’ in Geneva, Switzerland in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Biden says meeting with Putin not a ‘kumbaya moment’

But U.S. president asserted Russian leader is interested in improved relations, averting a Cold War

For more than a year, Rene Doyharcabal and a small group of neighbours in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood have been going out every evening to show support for first responders by honking horns and banging pots and drums. Now, a neighbour has filed a noise complaint. (Langley Advance Times file)
Noise complaint filed against nightly show of support for health care workers in B.C. city

Langley Township contacted group to advise of complaint, but no immediate action is expected

A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas
Vancouver couple pleads guilty to breaking Yukon COVID rules, travelling for vaccine

Chief Judge Michael Cozens agreed with a joint sentencing submission,

An inmate in solitary confinement given lunch on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN/Lars Hagberg
22-hour cap on solitary confinement for youth in custody still too long: B.C. lawyer

Jennifer Metcalfe was horrified to hear a youth had spent a total of 78 straight days in isolation

Most Read