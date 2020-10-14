Save-On-Foods in Nakusp to get safer sidewalk

The new sidewalk will prevent people from sliding onto street in wintertime

Big improvements are coming to the front of Save-On-Foods in Nakusp.

Village council has directed staff to spend almost $16,000 to change the direction of the sidewalk leading out of the store.

The entrance way currently has a sidewalk that slopes towards the corner of the street. Once completed, the new sidewalk will slope into the disabled parking area towards Arrow Lakes.

“The slope coming out of there is quite steep. During the wintertime, there’s a risk of people sliding down right into a vehicle with their carts,” said city chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens.

“The idea is to reduce the slope so you come out of the store and your guided down the new sidewalk parallel to the building.”

The new sidewalk will have a railing and a kick plate to protect it from damage.

The sidewalk will also help guide people better to the crosswalk at the corner of Broadway and 6th Avenue.

Of the total project costs, over $4,546 will go towards project labour, $3,000 will go towards buying and installing the railing, $2,345 will go towards removing the existing concrete and $1,238 will be spent on the purchase of new concrete.

The project is anticipated to be completed within the next couple months.

READ MORE: Nakusp says goodbye to Overwaitea

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nakusp