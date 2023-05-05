Salmo, Ymir, Erie on evacuation alert due to potential flooding

Nearly 900 properties are included in the alert

The orange notes where an evacuation alert was applied in the Salmo area on May 5 ahead of potential flooding. Illustration: Regional District of Central Kootenay

Salmo, Ymir and Erie have been placed on evacuation alert due to a risk of flooding.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay said in an announcement Friday afternoon that Erie Creek and Salmo River are rising and water levels may exceed river banks.

The evacuation alert, which is not an order and only means residents should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice, includes 892 properties in the three communities.

Sandbags and sand have been made available at KP Park in Salmo and Ymir Fire Hall. People with livestock or large animals are asked to consider moving them now. Anyone not physically able to evacuate if needed is asked to contact the RDCK’s Emergency Operations Centre at 250-352-7701.

BC River Forecast Centre has placed the entire RDCK, which includes Nelson, Castlegar, Kaslo and Nakusp, on flood watch.

READ MORE:

• Interior communities brace for weekend rain as floods forecasted in Okanagan

• RDCK Climate Action Plan will have more public consultation

Breaking News