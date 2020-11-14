Salmo’s Legion says a member who attended its Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Salmo’s Legion says a member who attended its Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Salmo Legion says member who attended Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19

It’s the 10th known case in Salmo this week

Salmo’s Legion says one of its members who attended the village’s Remembrance Day ceremony has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Friday, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 217 said the unidentified member tested positive Thursday.

“The member was masked and had been taking all the appropriate precautions. We encourage all our comrades to monitor for symptoms and get tested. Our hall will remain closed until Interior Health provides us permission to reopen.”

It’s the latest COVID-19 case in Salmo this week after the village confirmed nine positive tests Monday.

Meanwhile Friday, Interior Health announced 42 new cases, bringing its total to 1,001.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump, still not conceding defeat, trumpets vaccine progress
Next story
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Just Posted

Salmo’s Legion says a member who attended its Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Salmo Legion says member who attended Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19

It’s the 10th known case in Salmo this week

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

Police have put out a new bulletin today about the disappearance of Cory Westcott. Photo submitted
Police still searching for Cory Westcott of Nelson

The 34-year-old man has been missing since Sept. 1

The paving will be completed along Broadway Street. File photo
Village of Nakusp to complete paving project along Broadway Street

Village has awarded $18,084 contract to Selkirk Paving to complete project

A glimpse of some of the 480 (approx) cars written off as a result of the acid spills along the Trail highway in 2018. Photo: Trail Times
ICBC ordered to keep paying storage fees for Trail acid-spill auto claims

ICBC paid more than 1.6M on cars written off by Trail acid spill, Judge orders insurer to continue

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

B.C. school-related COVID-19 cases show that most students with respiratory symptoms do not have COVID-19, a finding made easier by introduction of simpler tests for children. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

School transmission remains low, community high

Most Read