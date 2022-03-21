Safety board says flaw in rail found, but not fixed before 38 cars derailed in B.C.

Train was heading from Chetwynd to Prince George in May 2021 incident

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada

The Transportation Safety Board says a defect in a railway track was found nine days before 38 Canadian National Railway cars derailed in northern British Columbia but it wasn’t fixed.

A report released Monday says the problem on the CN main track was identified as needing an urgent fix in May 2021, but a followup track inspection didn’t find the bent spikes or a spreading of the rails on the curve where the cars left the tracks.

All of the cars remained upright and no dangerous goods spilled when the derailment happened June 3 last year.

The train was heading from Chetwynd to Prince George and both crew members were unhurt.

The report says spikes keeping the rails in line on a curve lifted away, causing the derailment.

The safety board report advises that when crews are conducting track inspections on curves, they must pay particular attention to both rails for signs of instability, so that repairs can be completed.

RELATED: Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

CN RailTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
CN train derails in North Van near Squamish Nation Eslha7an
Next story
Canada’s international development minister urges WHO to approve Medicago vaccine

Just Posted

L-R: Cam Pfaff, Tom Leeming and Ron Neufeld were among the members of Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Local 563 picketing in Nelson on Monday. Photo: Tyler Harper
‘I’d like to be taken care of’: Nelson CP Rail employees join national work stoppage

B.C.’s Forest Practices Board recently completed an audit of Kalesnikoff Lumber Co. Ltd.’s activities on forest licence A20194. File photo
Kalesnikoff passes random audit of operations in Arrow Lakes area

Trail RCMP officers had their hands full responding to calls for service this past week. (Pixabay.com)
Prank calls on the rise in Trail; RCMP call for removal of community centre payphone

The Kokanee population in Kootenay Lake is nearly non-existent, but predator numbers are also dropping. Photo: Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development
Kokanee population ‘collapsed’ in Kootenay Lake but unlikely to disappear