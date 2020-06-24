The rules are changing for commercial recycling in rural areas of the West Kootenay. Photo: Nelson Star

Rural businesses face RDCK recycling rollback

Industry, business and institutions may need to rethink their waste management

Recycling opportunities for industries, businesses and institutions in the Regional District of Central Kootenay will be reduced starting this month.

Currently, this non-residential sector can bring recycling to any RDCK depot.

But starting this summer, RDCK depots will only accept flattened cardboard and no other materials.

And that cardboard will only be accepted at the Ootischenia, Crescent Valley, New Denver, Nakusp, Nelson (Lakeside) and Creston depots, and only during the designated open hours of those depots.

This change is a result of Recycle BC’s recent take-over from the RDCK of the hauling and processing of recycling.

Recycle BC is a provincial non-profit stewardship program responsible for residential packaging and printed paper. The organization does not handle recycling from industries, businesses or institutions.

How will this be enforced at the depots?

RDCK board member Garry Jackman told the Star that it will be an honour system, and that those depots will now be staffed. He said the staff will be on the look-out for material that is obviously not from households.

Rural small businesses may have trouble making arrangements for commercial pickup of non-cardboard recycling, and Jackman said the board negotiated hard to get Recycle BC to get rid of the distinction between household and business recycling because it is impractical in rural areas.

“This only makes sense for institutions, industry or big box outlets found in larger urban centres which is the model on which the program was based,” he said. “The RDCK and other regional districts are lobbying the province to address this gap.”

Related:

Tough recycling decision for RDCK coming up

RDCK recycling depots to join RecycleBC program


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
RDCK publishes 2019 payments to businesses, organizations and staff
Next story
Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Just Posted

West Kootenay motorist injured after spending all night trapped under vehicle

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Rural businesses face RDCK recycling rollback

Industry, business and institutions may need to rethink their waste management

Village of Nakusp looks to install more bike racks

Staff are looking at installing racks where there is more bike traffic

Kootenay trail and community development projects receive provincial funding

The forestry ministry is providing $14 million in grants

SAR crews find woman’s body around Kaslo River

The woman was on a motorcycle when it plunged into the river on June 21

COVID-19: B.C. ready for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Film industry, theatres, resorts and hotels begin opening

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

VIDEO: Nelson shows its heart with new city hall mural

The piece is now a highlight of Nelson’s landscape

B.C. man sues corrections officers after fellow inmate dies in transfer van

Lawsuit claims two officers wouldn’t stop the van, despite inmates banging walls and shouting for help

Food insecurity hits laid off workers, households with kids harder amid pandemic: StatsCan

Number of Canadians having trouble getting enough food went up during COVID-19

University of B.C. study warns wildfire smoke could make COVID-19 symptoms worse

Lead author Jiayun Angela Yao says rapid public health action to limit smoke exposure is vital

Charges dropped against Alberta First Nations chief in violent arrest

The move comes after the RCMP dash-cam footage of Chief Allan Adam’s arrest was made public

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

Only 20% of B.C. workers feel ‘very comfortable’ returning to work during pandemic: poll

Only 13 per cent of workers would choose to be in the office now, Insights West poll suggested

Most Read