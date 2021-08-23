Rossland council supports micro-flats development at Red

The proposed building is five stories with 97-residential units at the foot of Red Mountain

A micro flats development at Red Mountain was approved by council on Aug. 9. (Jim Bailey photo)

Rossland city council gave a unanimous thumbs up for the Red Mountain Resort (RMR) Micro Flats development.

The unique development will bring a five storey, 97-unit residential project to Red Mountain.

The development will be situated in the existing parking area at Red and near the entrance to the Josie Hotel. The complex will also contain a mix of office space, guest amenities and a restaurant/cafe.

“It’s quite an interesting and exciting project, and it’s going to bring the base area together in a way and I like the fact they are using that pedestrian area,” said Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore at the Aug. 9 council meeting.

The development will also provide two levels of underground parking for 107 vehicles with separate entrances and exits to reduce congestion.

The design focuses on public areas with a pedestrian walkway and rooftop deck. The building’s facade is supported by post and beam structure, with burgundy metal and HardiePlank siding to adhere to the form and character of the surrounding structures such as the RMR day lodge and the Josie Hotel as well as conform to the guidelines of the Official Community Plan.

The micro flat interiors will be designed by Area 3 Design, a firm with over 20 years of experience designing flexible, efficient, and livable small homes.

The compact layout offers Murphy beds and pullout couches as well as everything for the active lifestyle complete with ski lockers and more than 200 bike stalls, with the ski hill and bike trails right outside the door.

“This is an example of a professional development permit being put in, and I think it’s going to fit with what we need both at Red and within our communities as well,” said Coun. Chris Bowman.

Council was unanimous in passing the motion for development.

