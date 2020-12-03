There are few details but neighbours a Second Avenue house in Chilliwack say a huge police presence descended on the home after shots were heard. (File photo)

Robson search warrant yields fentanyl and weapons

Search warrant was part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation

Three local residents are facing potential charges after a search warrant yielded fentanyl, cash and weapons at a Robson property.

According to an RCMP statement, a search warrant in relation to an active police investigation into drug trafficking was executed in the 3700 block of Broadwater Road in Robson on Dec. 1.

Substances believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine, over $2,500, a prohibited weapon, a firearm, a vehicle and other related evidence to suggest the individuals were involved in drug trafficking were seized at the scene.

Three people were taken into police custody during the execution of the warrant.

A 31-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both from Robson and a 31-year-old Castlegar man each face potential drug and weapons related charges. They all have been released from police custody on bail conditions and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10, 2021.

Castlegar RCMP say they will forward the matter to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge assessment.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

