People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Canada’s largest skating rink has officially broken it’s record for the latest opening date - but it hasn’t opened yet. The National Capital Commission announced on social media today that the last time the canal opened this late was Feb. 2, 2002, but as the years have progressed the seasons have gotten shorter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Canada’s largest skating rink has officially broken it’s record for the latest opening date - but it hasn’t opened yet. The National Capital Commission announced on social media today that the last time the canal opened this late was Feb. 2, 2002, but as the years have progressed the seasons have gotten shorter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Rideau Canal, world’s largest skating rink, set to have latest opening date on record

Weather turning colder, but has been too mild this year to build safe ice

The world’s largest naturally frozen skating rink still hasn’t opened as an Ottawa winter festival gets underway, putting the Rideau Canal Skateway on track to have its latest opening date on record.

The National Capital Commission said on social media today that the last time the canal opened this late was Feb. 2, 2002, but skating seasons have generally gotten shorter in recent years.

The NCC says that until now, the weather has been too mild this year to build safe ice.

It says that crews are taking advantage of cold weather this week to get the canal open.

But that won’t happen in time for the start of the city’s annual Winterlude festival, which is taking place from Saturday until Feb. 20.

The internationally renowned skateway, which is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, draws tourists from all corners of the country to the nation’s capital every winter.

RELATED: Climate change causing more frequent warm winter temperatures: extreme weather expert

Climate change

Previous story
Okanagan College ‘did not entertain conversations’ about paying ransom
Next story
MPs vote unanimously to have Canada resettle 10,000 displaced Uyghur people

Just Posted

(L-R) Tailout’s head brewer Mary Lusty, Humble Bean owners Mike McLellan and Kimberly Mamos, and Hedin Nelson-Chorney, a founder and the general manager of Tailout Brewing have joined forces to create an espresso stout. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar’s Humble Bean Coffee and Tailout Brewery create one popular stout

Grand Forks RCMP are presently looking for Ryan Harp, 32 years of age, relating to an outstanding arrest warrant for a Breach of Release Order.
Man wanted for assault seen in Trail area

Glen Kalesniko (left) and Mark Allen stand locked outside their respective downtown Trail businesses because the building that houses Pride Gym and Performance Fitness has been closed more than two months due to fire code violations. Photo: Jim Bailey
Weights idle, ring empty; Trail gym owners locked out of their businesses

The Castlegar and District Community Complex’s arena will be getting a new floor this year. File photo
Repairs to ice floor will close Castlegar arena for six months