Resources added for structure protection near 2,000 hectare Adams Lake wildfire

As of July 24, the Lower East Adams wildfire by Adams Lake was estimated to be 2,000 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Additional resources are being brought in to assist with protecting properties under evacuation alert due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and the Shuswap Emergency Program said Monday afternoon, July 24, that the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is dispatching an incident management team to the area to to assume command of the Lower East Adams Lake Fire within the next 24 to 36 hours. The BCWS is also planning to move a specialized water delivery system into the area to assist with structure protection. This should happen later in the week, said the CSRD.

“The size of the fire continues to grow,” said the CSRD in a July 24 bulletin. “The most current mapping continues to show the fire at 2,000 hectares. Primary fire growth is continuing upslope and to the north, away from the structures.”

Earlier Monday, the CSRD announced one of its Structure Protection Units had been deployed to the evacuation alert area.

A cooling trend is anticipated, and the BCWS is reporting the potential for less severe fire behaviour in the coming days. However, that is entirely dependent on weather conditions.

On July 20, the CSRD issued an evacuation alert for 92 properties along Rawson Road at southeast end of Adams Lake. Alerts were also issued by the Thompson Nicola Regional District and the Adams Lake Band for other properties in the vicinity.

