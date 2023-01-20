Repairs shut down Whitewater chair lift for up to a month

The Silver King Chair at Whitewater Ski Resort has been shut down due to a part that requires replacement. Photo: Whitewater Ski Resort

Whitewater Ski Resort says one of its three chair lifts will be shut down for up to a month.

The resort said in a statement Thursday that its 30-year-old Silver King Chair requires a repaired bearing in its bottom bullwheel. That leaves Whitewater with only its Summit and Glory chairs operating.

Silver King’s shut down also means visitors won’t have access to the resort’s few green runs, which Whitewater acknowledged.

“We are very much aware that this closure impacts our guests’ experience, specifically that of our beginner skiers and riders. We will provide another update Friday for our pass holders and guests that will outline enhancements to operations and services at the resort that will allow increased enjoyment in the absence of the Silver King Lift service.”

School District 8 superintendent Trish Smillie said in a statement the district is in conversation with the resort to determine whether or not school trips to Whitewater this month need to be cancelled. If that happens, Smillie said families will be notified ahead of time.

Whitewater is preparing to introduce a new quad-seat chair lift for the 2023-24 season. The new chair will be installed next to Silver King but run to a higher elevation and add access to more than 160 new acres.