Renovations are well underway at the Nakusp Hot Springs. File photo

Renovations at Nakusp Hot Springs well underway

Crews have been busy painting and staining hot spring facilities over last month

Renovations at the Nakusp Hot Springs are well underway, according to Village of Nakusp chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens.

Martens said crews have been busy staining and painting facilities at the hot springs over the last month.

Moving forward, Martens said crews will be completing larger scale renovations like soundproofing walls and installing laminate flooring in the hot springs’ chalets.

READ MORE: Nakusp Hot Springs footbridge opened with a party

Martens said crews could also be building new infrastructure to redirect hot springs water to the chalets in the coming months, acknowledging that it could take longer to complete the larger scale renovations, particularly since some of the construction crew are being temporarily laid off due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Despite the challenges, the Martens said this is still an ideal time to try and complete the renovations.

“Right now, the hot springs are closed and this is the best time to look at upgrading them,” said Martens.

“Typically when the hot springs are open year-round, it’s really difficult to get any work done.”

Martens said Village of Nakusp councillors will discuss about how to proceed with the renovations at next month’s council meeting.

Martens said it will cost between $50,000 and $200,000 to complete the rest of the renovations.

