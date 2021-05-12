Remote control speedway nearing completion in Canada’s smallest City

Greenwood hobbyists are nearing completion of a race track for remote control (RC) cars.

Doug Teramoto, president of the Greenwood Activities Abound Society (GAAS), said he put up most of the money to build the Gold Rush Speedway, a 90-metre dirt oval on a city lot at the corner of Louisa Street and North Government Road. Greenwood city council granted the society a one-year licence of occupation for the track on Monday, May 10.

The idea was simple, he said: “Let’s have some fun and build something for Greenwood.”

The finished track will boast an infrared timing system that will be able to clock speeding RC cars and call races. The society is meanwhile looking at installing a tiered bench for spectators.

The society opened the track to local racers during lulls in construction beginning in late March, shortly after city council green-lit the project, he said.

Acting Chief Administrative Officer Ron Mattiussi said the society will rent the lot for $1 per month. Council can extend the society’s licence until the spring of 2025, he added.

Teramoto thanked the roughly six volunteers who came out to build the track. Construction efforts were greatly helped by the use of a skid-steer loaned by Ray Terashita and a roto-tiller loaned by the City of Greenwood. Sun Ranch Timber meanwhile donated and supplied much of the wood that went into the track.

Teramoto said he hoped to have the track finished by the end of May.

