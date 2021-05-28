The Kamloops Indian Residential School, circa 1930. (Photograph COURTESY ARCHIVES DESCHÂTELETS-NDC, RICHELIEU/Kamloops This Week)

The Kamloops Indian Residential School, circa 1930. (Photograph COURTESY ARCHIVES DESCHÂTELETS-NDC, RICHELIEU/Kamloops This Week)

Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation is reaching out to communities who had children attend

  • May. 28, 2021 7:24 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

The Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation has confirmed that the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School have been found on the reserve using ground-penetrating radar.

In a release, Chief Rosanne Casimir calls the discovery an “unthinkable loss that was spoken about, but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School,” which was the largest school in the country’s Indian Affairs residential school system.

“We had a knowing in our community that we were able to verify. To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths,” Casimir said. “Some were as young as three years old. We sought out a way to confirm that knowing out of deepest respect and love for those lost children and their families, understanding that Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is the final resting place of these children.”

This work was undertaken by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Language and Culture Department, with ceremonial Knowledge Keepers who ensured that the work was conducted respectfully in light of the serious nature of the investigation with cultural protocols being upheld.

Casimir said that, given that the children are buried within the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc community, and with all community members still grappling with the effects of residential school, chief and council first reached out to their community members to make them aware of the situation, contact that continues.

Casimir said Tk’emlúps will continue to work with the ground-penetrating radar specialist to complete the survey of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School grounds, which are at the corner of Highway 5 and Shuswap Road.

Preliminary work in confirming that the remains of the children were on the reserve began in the early 2000s, Casimir said, with the radar technology confirming the stories.

“We are thankful for the Pathway to Healing grant we received to undertake this important work,” Casimir said. “Given the size of the school, with up to 500 students registered and attending at any one time, we understand that this confirmed loss affects First Nations communities across British Columbia and beyond. We wish to ensure that our community members, as well as all home communities for the children who attended are duly informed. This is the beginning, but given the nature of this news, we felt it important to share immediately. At this time, we have more questions than answers. We look forward to providing updates as they become available.”

Read more: Residential-school survivors call on Ottawa and provinces for monuments

Read more: Top court to hear federal government’s appeal on residential school records

Tk’emlups is now in communication with the BC Coroners Service, reaching out to the home communities who had children who attended the Kamloops Indian Residential School and taking measures to ensure the locations of the remains are protected. In addition, the Secwépemc Museum Archivist is working with the Royal British Columbia Museum, amongst others, to seek out any existing records of the deaths.

Tk’emlups’ Heritage Park is closed to the public and no one will be permitted on site for the duration of the work. The band is expected to complete preliminary findings by mid- June and will be providing updates as they become available.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) noted that large numbers of Indigenous children who were sent to residential schools never returned to their home communities. Some children ran away and others died at the schools. The students who did not return have come to be known as the Missing Children. The Missing Children Project documents the deaths and the burial places of children who died while attending the schools. To date, more than 4,100 children who died while attending a residential school have been identified.

The Kamloops Industrial School (later known as the Kamloops Indian Residential School) was opened, under Roman Catholic administration, in 1890. It was part of the Canadian residential school system, established as part of the government policy of forced assimilation that resulted in the oppression of generations of Indigenous children. It was one of more than 130 such schools that operated in Canada between 1874 and 1996.

Located on the traditional territory of the Secwépemc people, hundreds of Secwépemc and other First Nations children attended the Kamloops school. Students were sent there from as far away as Penticton, Hope, Mount Currie, Lillooet and even outside the province. Enrolment peaked in the early 1950s at 500. Children were forcibly removed from their homes once attendance became mandatory by law in the 1920s, with their parents under threat of prison if they refused. Students lived at the school from September to June, alienated from their family except for Christmas and Easter visits.

It became the largest school in the Indian Affairs residential school system. In 1969, the federal government took over the administration of the school, which no longer provided any classes and operated it as residence for students attending local day schools until 1978, when the residence was closed.

Home communities of students

Neskainlith, North Thompson, Kamloops, Pavilion, Penticton, Adam’s Lake, Bonaparte, Fountain, Douglas L., Okanagan, Quilchena, Shulus, Little Shuswap, Coldwater, L. Nicola, Bridge R. Enderby, Deadman’s Cr., Hope, Leon’s C., Cayoose, Salmon R., Canoe C., Lillooet, Mount Currie (Lilwat Nation), D’Arcy (Nquatqua), Seabird Island, Skwah, Kamloops, Union Bar, Head of L., Deroche, Spuzzum, Shalalth, Spalumcheen.

*Note:Tk’emlups said it is its understanding there were children that came from other communities not listed here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsKamloops

Previous story
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Just Posted

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

Air Canada is resuming flights to the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
Air Canada to resume Castlegar flights in June

Air Canada will return to the West Kootenay Regional Airport with flights to and from Vancouver

Empress of Ireland survivors Robert Crellin and Florence Barbour are seen in stills from a recently rediscovered 1914 newsreel.
Missing footage of Empress of Ireland hero from Silverton located

A man and girl are depicted on a long-lost newsreel from 1914

COVID-19 cases have dropped to new lows in the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Only five new cases of COVID-19 in West Kootenay

The latest report is for the week of May 16 to 22

Filmmaker Cheryl Foggo on the set of John Ware Reclaimed near Millarville, Alta. Foggo will give the keynote address at the Elephant Mountain Literary Festival on July 7. Photo: Bonnie Thompson
COLUMN: Elephant Mountain Literary Festival takes on Writing in a Dangerous Time

Anne DeGrace on the theme of this year’s festival

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in this photo from the Kamloops Heritage Commission.
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation is reaching out to communities who had children attend

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

A digital form of this painting, Imminent, by Victoria Artist Mark Heine, will be going to the moon later this year. (Photo courtesy of Mark Heine)
B.C. artist’s paintings bound for galactic gallery on the moon

Two of Mark Heine’s paintings will make the lunar leap aboard the Peregrine Lander in December

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

Paranormal investigators intend to find out what lurks behind the façade at Greenwood City Hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Paranormal investigators coming to Canada’s smallest city

Greenwood mayor Barry Noll said investigators would look into reputed hauntings at City Hall, McArthur Centre

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Most Read