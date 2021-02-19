Fields Forward’s fruit press machine. (File photo)

Fields Forward’s fruit press machine. (File photo)

Regional food processing facility coming to Creston

The facility will produce juices from fruits and vegetables, package vegetables for institutions, bottle jams, freeze-dry products into powders and provide other food processing services.

Farmers and food processors throughout the Columbia Basin will have access to a new regional food processing facility that is setting up shop in the Creston Valley later this August.

The facility — an initiative of Creston’s Fields Forwards Society — will produce juices from fruits and vegetables, package vegetables for institutions, bottle jams, freeze-dry products into powders and provide other food processing services.

“Producers and processors in the valley and Columbia Basin are ready for a dedicated facility to accelerate innovation and aggregate our food products to the scale required to reach new markets,” said Danny Turner, the chair of Fields Forward and owner of Just-A-Mere Organic farms.

The province’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries is providing a $750,000 grant over three years to Fields Forward, which will go towards renovating a facility, purchasing equipment and covering staff positions for two years.

The facility in Creston is one of seven new food hubs that will be developed throughout the province. The full launch of Creston’s facility is scheduled for winter 2022.

In a press release, Fields Forward said that the purpose of the food hub is to help Kootenay food and farm businesses grow by giving them access to community-based processing equipment and facilities at an affordable price.

“It will also offer an aggregation and distribution service, and sales support. Cold, dry and freezer storage is planned. Businesses will rent the equipment or hire Fields Forward’s staff on a fee-for-service basis,” they said.

Fields Forward will also be participating in the BC Food Hub Network, where they will connect and learn from 12 food hubs throughout the province.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kootenay man survives avalanche in Norns Range
Next story
Calgary police charge man in sexual assaults on students over six-year period

Just Posted

Blaine Penner survived an avalanche in Norns Range. Photo: Blaine Penner
West Kootenay man survives avalanche in Norns Range

Blaine Penner accidentally stepped out onto a cornice, triggering avalanche

Pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic started is at 7,072

Previous work done at the Mercer Celgar pulp mill in Castlegar. Photo: Submitted
Mercer Celgar unveils COVID-19 precautions during maintenance shutdown

About 500 extra workers will be brought in during the shutdown March 6-26

Smith Gardner (left), of Glenbank, seen here with his friend Cliff Bowes, was one of the many teenagers over the years who made some spending money packing visitors’ supplies up to the springs on horseback. (Arrow Lakes Historical Society photo)
Historical society recognizing Heritage Week with excerpt from upcoming book

Memories of Old Nakusp Hot Springs will be book three in their portable history series

Two of the dogs removed from Salmo’s Spirit of the North Kennels are seen here. Photo: BC SPCA
BC SPCA seize 40 sled dogs from Salmo kennel

The dogs were removed from Spirit of the North Kennels

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Kamloops. Flickr.
Steakhouses, champagne rooms and almond chai bars: Thompson-Nicola Regional District spending

A look into five years’ worth of Sukh Gill’s TNRD credit card spending

Coyote sightings are not uncommon, but attacks on humans are. (BP File Photo)
Runners and pets fall target to coyotes, cougars in Lower Mainland

An unprecedented number of joggers have been attacked by coyotes this winter

Avery Shoaf, Mike Hall and son Connor Hall, amidst the massive collection of cars at Mike’s property near Tappen, are returning TV with Season 3 of Rust Valley Restorers. (Contributed)
Shuswap’s Mike Hall geared up for third season of Rust Valley Restorers

Star of reality TV show talks about life, cars and keeping it real in Rust Valley

Fields Forward’s fruit press machine. (File photo)
Regional food processing facility coming to Creston

The facility will produce juices from fruits and vegetables, package vegetables for institutions, bottle jams, freeze-dry products into powders and provide other food processing services.

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. Calgary police have charged a man in the sex assaults of six students when he was a junior high school teacher two decades ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police charge man in sexual assaults on students over six-year period

Michael Andreassen Gregory, who is 57 and lives in De Winton, Alta., is charged with six counts

Alina Durham is urging people to keep searching for her missing daughter, Shaelene Keeler Bell. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Mom of missing Chilliwack woman, 23, urging people to keep looking for her

Alina Durham speaks on what kind of person Shaelene Bell is, $10,000 reward offered for safe return

Chase’s Mick DeRoo-Ludwig staged a one-man hockey game on the narrow and not entirely frozen Chase Creek to encourage others whose games and seasons were cancelled. (Mick DeRoo-Ludwig/Facebook)
Video: Shuswap man skates on, plunges into creek to encourage fellow hockey nuts

Mick DeRoo-Ludwig turned Chase Creek into his own private rink on Feb. 14.

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook’s blocking news links in Australia ‘irresponsible’: Guilbeault

Meanwhile, Google has reached a voluntary deal with Australian publishers

Most Read