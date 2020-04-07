The Regional District of Central Kootenay is changing some of its services due to COVID-19. File photo

Regional District of Central Kootenay changes services due to COVID-19

Building inspections and GIS services are some of the services impacted

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has made temporary changes to some of its services due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, RDCK said its building inspection services staff will be conducting modified inspection processes in buildings to help maintain social-distancing protocols around COVID-19. Building inspections for occupied buildings will also be limited.

READ MORE: Recreation facilities shut down by Regional District of Central Kootenay

The regional district said its geospatial information services staff will not be providing any in-person services. However, staff are still available to answer questions by email or by telephone.

Applications for rezonings, official community plan amendments and temporary use permits may also be delayed because public hearings can not be held.

In terms of payment processes, RDCK said there could also be delays. Payments can still be made at most banks by using the RDCK vendor name, by sending a cheque to the Nelson or Creston RDCK offices or by telephone.

To see all of the services impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, you can visit RDCK’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Services

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Frustrated MLA begs out of province visitors to stay home
Next story
As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Just Posted

Regional District of Central Kootenay changes services due to COVID-19

Building inspections and GIS services are some of the services impacted

Nakusp mayor provides update on landfill operations during COVID-19 crisis

Tom Zeleznik said installing debit machines outside the facility could help make operations safer

Frustrated MLA begs out of province visitors to stay home

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok doesn’t understand why people aren’t listening to good advice

Nakusp businesses struggle to stay afloat during COVID-19 crisis

One local business has reported a 90 per cent loss in sales over last month

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

COVID-19: B.C. reports 4 deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Blasting through the West Kootenay

80 years ago; ‘Pretty near all the people from Fruitvale were working on it’

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

Most Read