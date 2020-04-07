Regional District of Central Kootenay changes services due to COVID-19

Building inspections and GIS services are some of the services impacted

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is changing some of its services due to COVID-19. File photo

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has made temporary changes to some of its services due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, RDCK said its building inspection services staff will be conducting modified inspection processes in buildings to help maintain social-distancing protocols around COVID-19. Building inspections for occupied buildings will also be limited.

The regional district said its geospatial information services staff will not be providing any in-person services. However, staff are still available to answer questions by email or by telephone.

Applications for rezonings, official community plan amendments and temporary use permits may also be delayed because public hearings can not be held.

In terms of payment processes, RDCK said there could also be delays. Payments can still be made at most banks by using the RDCK vendor name, by sending a cheque to the Nelson or Creston RDCK offices or by telephone.

To see all of the services impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, you can visit RDCK’s website.

