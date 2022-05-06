Recognizing services, volunteers during Palliative Care Week

Pictured is the new Cuddle Bed at the Arrow Lakes Hospital, donated by the Nakusp Hospice Society. Pictured from bottom left: Jane Merkley, Christa Redmond (Nakusp Hospice Coordinator) Louise Negrave, and Stephanie Powers (Arrow Lakes Hospital Manager). At the back: Michelle Toole, Umano Medical Account Executive (Submitted file)

Submitted by Vera Jensen

Nakusp Hospice Society, Secretary

May 1-2, 2022 marks Hospice Palliative Care week in Canada. We would like to shine a light on the services the Nakusp Hospice Society offers and the volunteers who work closely with those with declining health, the dying, their family members, and friends.

By fostering an environment of care, compassion, and trust, these volunteers work with physicians, nurses, and other health care providers to help clients live the remainder of their lives with dignity and comfort.

The Nakusp Hospice Society has expanded its services this year to include grief and bereavement support and Nav-CARE. 14 volunteers participated in a 7-week grief and bereavement companioning course last fall and the society is now able to offer one on one support for those who have lost a loved one. The hope is to have grief support groups running in the community this coming fall.

Nav-CARE (Navigating: Connecting, Accessing, Resourcing and Engaging) is a free program that works hand-in-hand with Nakusp Hospice Society to provide companionship to adults with declining health.

Specially trained volunteers can help access local resources, support decision making and prioritization, and provide advocacy and social engagement. Like a friendly neighbour, Nav-CARE volunteers visit seniors and adults in their homes on a regular basis with a focus on enhancing quality of life. There is the potential for the long-term bonds fostered through the Nav-CARE program to transition into end-of-life support. This could provide a greater level of familiarity and comfort at this sacred time.

A new and much anticipated addition to the Arrow Lakes Hospital, also earlier this year, is a Cuddle Bed. This bed expands to fit two people comfortably so people can be close to, and provide comfort for, their loved ones. This Cuddle Bed was purchased by the Nakusp Hospice Society with the help of donations from people inside and outside of our community. Made in Canada to order, by Umano Medical, the Cuddle Bed came from Eastern Canada with someone to train the hospital staff on how it works. Nakusp Hospice Society is now focused on fund-raising for a second Cuddle Bed that will be used in the Minto House.

Hospice Volunteers will be set up outside the Save-On Foods every Friday through the month of May selling wildflower seeds and promoting this years Hike for Hospice, which will be taking place May 28th. This three kilometre walk/wheel/scoot is a family friendly event with all funds raised going towards the 2nd cuddle bed and the grief and bereavement support program.

In recognition of the heart they bring to the community, The Nakusp Hospice Society would like to thank their volunteers for exemplifying empathy in action. They are always looking for new members and volunteers and there are many ways to contribute.

For more information on upcoming events, volunteering opportunities, services provided, or to make a donation please visit our website www.nakusphospice.com or contact either our program Coordinator Christa Rebman at 250-551-1414 or admin@nakusphospice.com or Lee-Anne Marshall at 250-265-3326.