RDCK waste facilities return to accepting usual materials

A wide range of materials is once again being accepted at Grohman and other RDCK transfer sites. Photo: Regional District of Central Kootenay

Submitted by Regional District of Central Kootenay

Temporary measures in place due to COVID-19 are being removed at Regional District of Central Kootenay waste facilities with weigh scales.

Effective immediately the Ootischenia landfill, the Grohman Narrows transfer station and the Balfour transfer station have returned to accepting payments and all material types.

The Creston and Nakusp landfills and the Central (Salmo) transfer station will follow later this week.

Measures are being implemented to protect site users and staff while increasing services to all residents.

“Safety of our front line staff and the public is a top priority, so we appreciate your patience, kindness, and understanding as we implement new measures to restrict person-to-person contact,” said Uli Wolf, general manager of environmental services. “Please prepare for longer lines and abide by all site rules to ensure the continued use of these facilities.”

All previously accepted materials including household garbage, furniture, yard and garden, construction and demolition waste, wood waste, and scrap metal will once again be accepted.

The free yard and garden program is underway and will remain in place until the end of May across the district.

Temporary measures restricting material types and volumes will remain at all non-scaled, volume-based waste facilities until later in May.

“We are happy to begin the transition back to more normal operations and meet the needs of our community,” said Tom Newell, RDCK Area F director. “The RDCK is working hard to ensure our entire community is safe as we adjust to this ever-changing landscape. We look forward to expanding residential and commercial services in a safe and kind manner.”

