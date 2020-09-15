RDCK reduces number of homes under evacuation alert from Talbott Creek Fire

129 homes in the vicinity of the fire are no longer under an evacuation alert

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has reduced the number of homes under an evacuation alert from the 1000-hectare Talbott Creek fire in the Slocan Valley from 305 to 176.

In a statement, the RDCK said the evacuation area has been reduced and that it no longer affects properties west of the intersection of Indian Point Road and Little Slocan South Road and all of the properties south of the Little Slocan River.

Properties around Vallican, Slocan River Road and Lebahdo still remain under an evacuation alert.

The update evacuation alert area from the Talbott Creek wildfire can now be viewed online on the district’s website.

Thick smoke blanketing the area continued to ground helicopters trying to fight the fire on Monday, according to information provided by the BC Wildfire Centre.

The smoke is mainly coming from fires burning in Washington, California and Oregon and the helicopters will remain grounded until the visibility improves.

Twenty ground crews still worked to establish a fuel free area around structural protection units along Slocan River Road this week.

Ground crews have also been busy cooling hots spot on the southern and western flanks of the fire. A hose line is currently being constructed along the a contingency line north of the fire to help with suppression efforts.

The fire has grown considerably to the north and is spreading downward along its southern edge towards Lower Little Slocan Lake.

In the East Kootenay, the 8,090-hectare Doctor Creek wildfire burning 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats is being held by crews.

Ten of the province’s 25 active fires are currently burning in southeastern B.C.

