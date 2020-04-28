RDCK issues water quality advisory for Fauquier water system users

The district said the advisory was issued due to increased turbidity found in the local water supply

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued a water quality advisory for Fauquier water system users.

The district said the advisory impacts Fauquier residents and anyone living around the Needles Ferry landing.

The advisory was issued due to a significant increase in turbidity found in the local water supply, according to the district.

Owners of all public facilities are reminded to put up a water quality advisory sign around all of their sinks and water fountains that are accessible to visitors.

The district said the elderly, children and those with weakened immune systems should take extra precautions and boil their water at this time.

To remain up-to-date on when the advisory might be lifted, you can RDCK’s website.

