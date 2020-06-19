RDCK announces annual water conservation measures

Certain types of watering can only be done in the evening

The RDCK’s head office in Nelson will reopen to the public on Monday. File photo

Annual restrictions on when and how to water private property are now in place throughout the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

The district’s first stage of conservation measures, which runs from June 1 to Sept. 30, include watering of lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs only between the hours of 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Watering using a can, handheld hoses or drip irrigation can be done at any time.

The water systems affected by the restrictions include: Balfour, Burton, Denver Siding, Duhamel Creek, Edgewood, Erickson/Arrow Creek, Fauquier, Grandview Properties, Lister, Lucas Road, McDonald Creek, Riondel, Rosebery Highlands, Sanca Park, South Slocan, West Robson, Woodbury Village, Woodland Heights and Ymir.

The RDCK also announced it will re-open its head office in Nelson on Monday, although offices in Creston and Nakusp will remain closed.

“We are happy to welcome the public back to our head office,” said Stuart Horn, RDCK chief administrative officer, in a statement. “We remind people to be patient as they follow the new guidelines which are for the health and safety of everyone.”

The Nelson office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Residents are asked to contact district staff ahead of time by phone or email to see if they can be helped remotely.

