RCR COVID policy to continue despite provincial restrictions lifting

While BC may have lifted the mask mandate, you’ll still need one to hit the slopes

Skiiers at RCR resorts will have to mask up and provide proof of vaccination until at least the end of the winter season. (FWT photo)

Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) says that no changes will be made yet to their policy that requires masking and vaccination for both guests and employees, despite the province lifting the mask mandate, and the removal of the vaccine passport on April 8.

“Right now still sticking with program we have in place,” said Matt Mosteller, an executive with RCR.

Mosteller says that guests should be sure to check their local resorts website for up to date policies surrounding COVID-19.

Currently, proof of vaccination will be required to access all chair lifts and indoor facilities at RCR resorts this winter.

A negative test result will not be accepted as an alternative.

The vaccine passport was not required at the time of its implementation in early November.

RCR resorts include Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden, Fernie Alpine Resort and Kimberley Alpine Resort. Nakiska Ski Area and Mount St. Anne are also RCR resorts, although they are out of province.

In a news conference on Thursday March 10, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix confirmed that the B.C. vaccine card program will be coming to an end on April 8 and that the mask mandate was to be lifted on March 11.

“Some settings will still require you wear a mask like health-care settings, doctors’ offices and patient contact areas,” Henry said.

Employees at resorts are also required to be fully vaccinated.

Henry said that the province will be taking a “measured” approach, to regulating vaccinations for health-care professionals, including industry-specific risk management plans and informed consent policies so patients will know the vaccine status of their health-care provider. Henry said vaccination may be required for some professions in certain settings, but the approach will be “tailored” to work for each profession covered by the order.

The province recommends people self-monitor for symptoms, stay home if they’re sick, wash their hands and get vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, they did not outline specific measures to protect from airborne transmission of COVID-19, which is the predominant mode of infection.

~with files from Cole Schisler

