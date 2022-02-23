RCMP want to know who is lighting ‘kootenay candles’ at Rossland ski hill

Trail police warn this ongoing occurrence is potentially dangerous as the fire could spread

The Trail RCMP is asking for help to find out who the firebug is setting dead trees ablaze at the ski hill in Rossland.

Lighting old dead trees on fire, also known as a “kootenay candle” to some, is potentially dangerous. Police warn that flames could spread unintentionally causing damage to surrounding trees and structures.

Trail police, Red Mountain RCMP Ski Patrol, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, and RED Mountain Resort are teaming up to stop this ongoing occurrence, which essentially causes trees to flare up and be visible from long distances.

Anyone with information on the perpetrator or perpetrators of this potentially catastrophic practice is urged to call the Trail detachment directly at 250.364.2566 to speak to an officer.

Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich asks for the public’s help by keeping an eye out for any suspicious behaviour potentially linked to these tree fires.

Read more: KAR, RCR offering $100K reward for information leading to arrest in resort arson investigation

Read more: Fire that damaged Kimberley ski hill’s chair lift deemed arson: RCMP



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArsonRCMP BriefsRossland