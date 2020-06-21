RCMP seeking assistance locating missing Castlegar woman

Teresa Priebe was last seen June 19.

Teresa Priebe is missing. Submitted photo

Castlegar RCMP are asking for assistance locating a missing woman.

Teresa Priebe, 50, was reported missing on June 19. Her family last saw her on June 17 near Upper Gibson Road, Pass Creek, north of Castlegar.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time,” said RCMP Sgt. Monty Taylor. “Police and Teresa’s family are very concerned for her health and well-being as it is out of character for her to be out of contact for so long.”

Teresa Priebe is described as Caucasian female, 5’7” inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Priebe is urged to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

