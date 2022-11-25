RCMP searching for person of interest in suspicious death from town east of Creston

Should anyone encounter Michael Mawley, do not approach and call 911

BC RCMP are searching for Michael Mawley of Kingsgate, BC, who is a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation. (Photo from RCMP)

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is seeking public help in locating Michael Mawley, a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation.

According to a Nov. 25 release from the RCMP, human remains were found after a suspicious fire on Saturday, Nov. 19, in the community of Kingsgate at Mawley’s family residence.

Kingsgate is about 48 km east of Creston by road.

“Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity in that area to police immediately. Police are also requesting any dash cam or video footage from that area on November 19, 2022 between 5:30pm – 8:30pm MST.”

Investigators are looking to speak with Mawley as soon as possible, the release says.

“Mawley’s current whereabouts are unknown, however he has ties to British Columbia, Alberta and Idaho, USA.”

Mawley is described as a Caucasian male with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’10 and 150 lbs.

“If Michael hears, or sees this call for information, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction,” said Brent Novakoski of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section – Southeast District.

“Should you encounter Michael, do not approach him and immediately call 911,” the release says.

