RCMP looking for driver who walked away from accident on Highway 3A

RCMP are seeking the public’s help to identify a driver who walked away from a single-vehicle accident between Irving Road and Tarrys Road along Highway 3A on Oct. 15.

According to Tarrys Fire Depatment (TFD) fire chief Greg Patterson, the incident occurred at around 12:50 a.m. when the car was heading northbound and struck the ditch, veered through two properties and smashed into a power pole near a house.

The crash dragged the pole down across most of the highway.

TFD crews had to reduce the highway to single-lane alternating traffic for about 45 minutes until the pole and other debris could be cleared. FortisBC crews also responded to ensure their wasn’t an electrical hazard to the public.

Crews couldn’t determine if the driver and other potential occupants were alright since they’d already left the crash scene.

“It’s really important that people stay around their vehicle after a crash. We really wanted to confirm if these people were alright and required any medical attention,” said Patterson.

“We also spent a significant amount of time searching the area in the event they had been thrown out of the vehicle or had walked away because they were disoriented.”

Anyone who might’ve seen the individuals around the highway can contact Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

