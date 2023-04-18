BC RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is investigating after a man died from an apparent gun shot wound in Grand Forks this past weekend. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

BC RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is investigating after a man died from an apparent gun shot wound in Grand Forks this past weekend. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP investigating fatal shooting in rural Grand Forks

A man taken into custody has since been released, according to police

A 33-year-old man died from an apparent gun shot wound inside a residence on Granby Rd. in rural Grand Forks on the weekend, according to a police news release.

An investigation is currently underway by the BC RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit.

Grand Forks RCMP was called to the residence at 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, responding to a report of a man who had been shot.

Police and BC Ambulance Service personnel began live-saving measures, however, the man did not survive his injuries.

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, and has been since been released by RCMP.

Police say both men knew each other and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BC RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 1-877-543-4822.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
6 people died per day from unregulated drug supply so far this year: BC Coroners Service
Next story
Anonymous tip helps Nakusp RCMP return stolen quad

Just Posted

(RCMP file photo)
Anonymous tip helps Nakusp RCMP return stolen quad

New grant will expedite the terminal expansion at the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
City of Castlegar receives $6 million grant for airport expansion

A rockslide has closed the Pulpit Rock trail near Nelson. Photo: Submitted
‘We would have been crushed and killed’: Rock slide on Nelson’s Pulpit Rock Trail just misses hikers

Kimmy Guo with her piece entitled Rebellion at the Selkirk College digital arts program year end show. She says the exercise was to use many techniques in one piece. Photo Bill Metcalfe
Selkirk College digital arts students launch their careers at weekend showcase

Pop-up banner image