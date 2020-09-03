Officers were in the RCMP Air Services helicopter, dubbed Air 4, on Aug. 28, 2020, when they discovered an illegal grow operation near Lytton, B.C. (RCMP handout)

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

B.C. Mounties recently made a rather green discovery while conducting aerial operations over Lytton, ending in a sizeable seizure of illegal cannabis.

According to police, officers were in the RCMP Air Services helicopter, dubbed Air 4, on Aug. 28 when they made the discovery from above.

“Due to the size of the grow operation and its physical location, the team decided to return on Saturday to dismantle the site, bearing in mind that often times such locations are typically staged with booby traps meant to injure or kill unsuspecting visitors or first responders,” RCMP said in a statement Thursday (Sept. 3).

Investigators seized 5,200 cannabis plants from the site.

It’s unclear if any charges have been laid. Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP officers for more details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer
Next story
Four candidates ouline their vision as next SD 10 school board trustee

Just Posted

Four candidates ouline their vision as next SD 10 school board trustee

A virtual all-candidates forum was held online due to the COVID-19 crisis

Selkirk College international students arriving in spite of COVID-19

About 50 international students will be arriving from India, Philippines and Europe.

Public asked to help name future housing development in Nakusp

The name should reflect the geography and history of the area

Talbot Creek fire holds steady at 446 hectares

Helicopters have been collecting water in buckets to suppress eastern and northern flanks of fire

Opening of New Denver child care centre delayed until at least October

SD 10 superintendent said the COVID-19 crisis caused delays in getting project materials

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes

One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

Electric-ready ferry for Kootenay Lake to begin operations in 2023

Construction of the $62.9-million project will begin later this year

$242M in federal back-to-school funding to be divvied up by districts based on enrolment

Funds to be used to buy more personal protective equipment, increase capacity for remote learning

Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

The woman was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order

Four Abbotsford pig-farm activists now facing 21 charges after first court appearance

Protests occur at Abbotsford Provincial Courthouse and BC SPCA following Thursday’s appearance

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Most Read