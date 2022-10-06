(Photo - RCMP)

B.C. convicted killer wanted province-wide on new assault charges

If you know his whereabouts or see him, do not approach and call 9-1-1

West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in searching for a convicted killer with a province-wide warrant.

Tyler Jack Newton was arrested in 2014 for the murder of Caesar Rosales. Newton stabbed Rosales in the neck with a knife at a transit stop in Kelowna on Oct. 30 of that year.

After serving seven years in jail, he was released in December 2020 after completing his sentence.

Since being released, he’s been arrested multiple times, including fleeing from police in July 2021 and January 2022 when he stole a vehicle and had drug paraphernalia.

The 32-year-old is now wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and using an imitation firearm during an incident in West Kelowna in December of 2021.

He is still a resident of West Kelowna.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, do not approach and call 911 or the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Use the file number 2021-84760 when calling.

READ MORE: Okanagan resort cuts ties with Hockey Canada following allegations

READ MORE: Maxine DeHart drive-thru breakfast in Kelowna hits $1-million mark

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Trudeau says it “boggles the mind that Hockey Canada is continuing to dig in its heels”
Next story
Bear expert says B.C. attack likely a rare case of a bear treating humans as food

Just Posted

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar was one of three built as part of the Columbia River Treaty. It has had a huge impact on the Columbia River valley all the way to Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed
Columbia River Treaty modernization concludes 14th round of negotiations

Groups are invited to give it their best pitch at the event. (Kootenay Association for Science and Technology)
The Kootenay Investment Challenge coming next Thursday

The City of Nelson isn’t offering mail-in ballots for the Oct. 15 election. Photo: Tyler Harper
Most Kootenay cities offering mail-in ballots, but not Nelson, Grand Forks

The B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission entertains presentations at the Hudson Bay Lodge in Smithers April 28. From left, Supreme Court Justice Nitya Iyer (chair); Linda Tynan, local government management consultant; and Anton Boegman, B.C.’s chief electoral officer. (Thom Barker photo)
Changes proposed to Kootenays in B.C. electoral boundary tweaks