Quick response by Mounties lead to an arrest in double robbery

Grand Forks police responded quickly to a report of a robbery and make a quick arrest Monday evening.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday evening, August 15, Grand Forks RCMP are dispatched to a report of a robbery that just happened at a gas station on the 2700 block of Central Avenue. The caller reported that the suspect demanded money and when refused, left the scene. The suspect was then seen heading toward the Extra Foods store located across the street.

As officers arrived on scene, a second caller was calling 911 to report another robbery, this time at the Extra Foods. A second police officer began making patrols and quickly located the suspect. The male suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was lodged in cells to await a bail hearing the following day, while officers continued their investigation.

On August 16, Grand Forks RCMP forwarded charges to the BC Prosecution Services to conduct a bail hearing. Provincial Crown Counsel has initially approved 2 counts of Attempted Robbery against Jayden Charles Cobb, age 24, of Grand Forks, BC. Cobb is still in custody awaiting his bail hearing.

During the attempted robberies, no weapons were displayed, and nobody was hurt and no items were taken.

It is very fortunate that no one was hurt during the events of both attempted robberies, said Grand Forks Detachment Commander, Sergeant Darryl Peppler. The swift action from the store clerks combined with a quick response from the officers led to a quick arrest.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Grand Forks RCMP at 250-442-8288