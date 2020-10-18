Q&A with Kootenay West candidates: life experience

Fourth in a series of Q&As with the candidates, look for a new set each morning.

Black Press went to our readers to gather a list of questions they would like to ask the Kootenay West candidates in the upcoming provincial election.

The Kootenay West riding will have six names on the ballot: Glen Byle (Conservative), Katrine Conroy (NDP), Andrew Duncan (Green) Corbin Kelley (Liberal), Fletcher Quince (Independent) and Ed Varney (Independent).

We will posting one set of question and answers each day for the next week.

RELATED: Where to vote for Castlegar area residents

Q: What life experiences and character traits do you have that would make you a good MLA for Kootenay West?

Glen Byle (Conservative)- I want to give people hope for a better future. I know too many young people that have taken their own lives. I miss them and I wish I could hear them laugh again. My own efforts to bike more with my family almost cost the life of my daughter when she was hit by a car 2 years ago. These painful experiences have given me an unyielding passion to improve our communities.

Katrine Conroy (NDP) – My 15-year term as MLA is extremely valuable. I have gotten to know many people and organizations in Kootenay West and gained a complex understanding of local issues and concerns. I’m also a lifelong Castlegar resident with a variety of local experiences. Before becoming an MLA I was a power engineer at Celgar, an early childhood educator, a college instructor, and a director at a non-profit agency. I understand this area and its people. I have also a great deal of experience with the Columbia Basin in relation to the Columbia River Treaty as Minister responsible. This is a vital and important issue for our region.

Andrew Duncan (Green) – My education is BSc in environmental science integrated with physical geography and an MA in environmental education and communication. But more than that, I am a single father to an amazing girl on the Autism spectrum. I understand that our education system needs more resources. I am tired of driving my children to Vancouver and Calgary’s Children’s Hospital. I live in an amazing area that could be even better given the resources to help people.

Fletcher Quince (Independent) – In a world where governance is increasingly dominated by politics, Kootenay West has the opportunity to find its own voice, and advocate for its own interests. A supporter of the arts and practitioner of heritage and environmental conservation, I am approachable, understanding and sincere. With a strong academic and professional background, and extensive work as a facilitator of community conversations and representative of community interests, I am the ideal candidate to provide that independent voice.

Ed Varney (Independent) – I was born in Nelson, raised in the Little Slocan Valley and after attending post-secondary education and working outside the area I returned to the Valley in 1992 and have been here ever since. I believe most people see me as being a straight-forward, honest person who is not afraid to say what he thinks. I believe fair has to be fair for everybody. I question every penny of my/our money the government spends.

Liberal candidate Corbin Kelley did not submit answers to our questions.

RELATED: Kootenay West candidate bios



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020