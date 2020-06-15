Public consultation process set to close for proposed recreational area near New Denver

The area would consist of ski touring and mountain biking trails for users

A proposed recreational area would be located around the Kaslo River and Lyle Creek area. Image: Government of BC

You have until June 24 to provide feedback on a proposed ski touring and bike recreational area above Highway 31A between Kaslo and New Denver.

Mount Brennan Backwoods Recreation submitted an application to the B.C. government in March to secure a 10 to 30 year tenure for the 619-hectare site, which would be located around the confluence of Lyle Creek and the Kaslo River.

As part of the application, the company has proposed to build or improve existing trails to establish the recreational area. The Mount Brennan/Lyle Creek Trail, Rossiter/Jardine Trails and Brennan Ridge Trail are some trails it wants to improve.

The company also wants to build a three kilometre trail from Highway 31A along Lyle Creek to improve hike-in access to the Mount Brennan Lodge.

The company said people could stay at the lodge while accessing the area. The lodge can be accessed by Rossiter Forest Service Road and is located at an elevation of 1,300 metres.

A campground and outbuildings would be built around the lodge for visitors.

A caretaker would be hired to help maintain the lodge and ski and hiking guides would be hired from time to time to help visitors access the backcountry. Cooks, custodians and administration staff would also potentially be hired as the business grows.

To help people access the lodge, markers would be placed along the Rossiter FSR for visibility. The lodge is accessible by snowmobile in winter and by vehicles in the summer.

Another all-season recreation resort has been proposed to be built in the region near Zincton.

You can submit feedback for the proposed project online or by written submission to the to the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development’s regional office in Cranbrook.

