The resort would be built along the slopes of Whitewater Mountain near New Denver. Brent Harley and Associates photo

Province seeks feedback on proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver

Mountain lodge, chairlifts, hiking and biking trails all part of massive resort

The B.C. government is seeking public feedback around a proposed all-season ski, boarding and bike resort near New Denver.

According to an expression of interest prepared by Brent Harley and Associates, Zincton Mountain Village would be located on crown land approximately eight kilometres east of New Denver and 38 kilometres west of Kaslo around Highway 31 A.

At the bottom of the resort, restaurants, cabins, a general and retail store would be constructed for perspective visitors. A day-use parking area would be built around the resort near Kane Creek.

A chairlift up the mountain would take backcountry users to a luxury mountain lodge in Goat Canyon and let people access around 4,500 hectares of backcountry terrain around London and Whitewater Ridge leading up to Whitewater Mountain.

Chef and staff at the mountain lodge would be able to provide services for up to 24 guests at a time.

In the winter, gladed terrain and ski outs would be constructed to help lead people to chairlifts and the base of the resort. No ski runs would be developed.

In the summer, a hiking and mountain biking trail network would be established beneath Whitewater Ridge.

In total, up to 1,750 guests and 1,550 skiers would be able to use the resort at any given time.

The project is being led by David Harley, founder of the Valhalla Pure Outfitters chain.

The project still needs approval from the provincial government.

You can provide feedback on the proposed project by sending an email to the province by Monday, June 22.

An interview request to BHA about project timelines and costs for the resort weren’t immediately returned.

READ MORE: BUSINESS BUZZ: A look at business in Nelson from A to Z, Part 2

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Six homes evacuated early Tuesday morning in Grand Forks due to flooding
Next story
Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Just Posted

BC bats don’t spread COVID-19 says Kootenay Bat Project

Misinformation can lead to problems for bats, project says

Province seeks feedback on proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver

Mountain lodge, chairlifts, hiking and biking trails all part of massive resort

Morning start: The highest community in British Columbia is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Tuesday, May 19

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

‘Don’t expect justice or fairness’: A Nelson author on sexism in military school

Kate Armstrong’s debut book The Stone Frigate has been shortlisted for a national writing award

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

‘Pandemic pay’ to give 250,000 eligible B.C. front-line workers temporary wage top-up

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week

More people outside big cities needed, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Injured pelican found near death in B.C. heads to Williams Lake after rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

Six homes evacuated early Tuesday morning in Grand Forks due to flooding

Two of the six were put on evacuation alert Monday evening

Facebook hit with $9M penalty for making ‘false, misleading’ privacy claims: watchdog

Investigation focused on Facebook and its Messenger program

Most Read