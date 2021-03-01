Province adds 144 child-care spaces to West Kootenay

The province is adding 144 new child-care spaces to the West Kootenay. File photo

The Ministry of Children and Family Development announced Monday it would create 144 new child care spaces in Castlegar, Nakusp, Nelson and Winlaw.

The plan adds 20 spaces to Castlegar’s Tarrys Childcare Centre, which is expected to open in September for infants and toddlers. Blueberry Creek Community School Council is building and operating the project.

In Nakusp, a new child care centre attached to Nakusp Elementary is being built by School District 10. The Nelson Child Care Centre HUB will create 96 spaces, broken up as 12 infant/toddler spaces, 24 spaces for children up to the age of 12 and 60 before- and after-school care.

Enchanted Forest in Nelson will receive renovations to add eight multi-age spaces focused on infant and toddler care as well as those with sensory disorders.

Our Place in Winlaw meanwhile will add 20 spaces for school-aged children.

“This is great news for families across the Kootenays, especially for those in Nakusp, who will see nearly 100 new child care spaces,” said Kootenay-West MLA Katrine Conroy in a statement.

“Safe, accessible and affordable early childhood education creates so many opportunities for parents, children and educators alike. Both Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson and I are excited to see the communities we represent really taking advantage of this programming so we can all build back better.”

Columbia Basin Trust is also providing funding to all four projects.

