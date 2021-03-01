The province is adding 144 new child-care spaces to the West Kootenay. File photo

The province is adding 144 new child-care spaces to the West Kootenay. File photo

Province adds 144 child-care spaces to West Kootenay

New projects announced for Castlegar, Nakusp, Winlaw and Nelson

The Ministry of Children and Family Development announced Monday it would create 144 new child care spaces in Castlegar, Nakusp, Nelson and Winlaw.

The plan adds 20 spaces to Castlegar’s Tarrys Childcare Centre, which is expected to open in September for infants and toddlers. Blueberry Creek Community School Council is building and operating the project.

In Nakusp, a new child care centre attached to Nakusp Elementary is being built by School District 10. The Nelson Child Care Centre HUB will create 96 spaces, broken up as 12 infant/toddler spaces, 24 spaces for children up to the age of 12 and 60 before- and after-school care.

Enchanted Forest in Nelson will receive renovations to add eight multi-age spaces focused on infant and toddler care as well as those with sensory disorders.

Our Place in Winlaw meanwhile will add 20 spaces for school-aged children.

“This is great news for families across the Kootenays, especially for those in Nakusp, who will see nearly 100 new child care spaces,” said Kootenay-West MLA Katrine Conroy in a statement.

“Safe, accessible and affordable early childhood education creates so many opportunities for parents, children and educators alike. Both Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson and I are excited to see the communities we represent really taking advantage of this programming so we can all build back better.”

Columbia Basin Trust is also providing funding to all four projects.

READ MORE: Nelson educator appointed to provincial child care council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Stairs a challenge for B.C. woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle
Next story
B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

Just Posted

The BC Interior Forestry Museum’s Riverside Forest Walk on Highway 23, north of Revelstoke, begins at their parking lot. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke trail network to expand with the help of CBT funding

Four Revelstoke projects received a total of almost $80,000

B.C.’s court of appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Kootenay man appeals 7-year conviction for New Year’s Eve kidnapping, beating

Brandon Coons, 27, was convicted on five charges, including assault with a weapon

Lesley Garlow, Indigenous educator at Touchstones Museum of Art and History, with two of many red dresses hanging outside Nelson City Hall as part of the REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Red dress exhibit outside Nelson City Hall calls for justice for Indigenous women and girls

The REDress Project has also been installed in Touchstones gallery

The province is adding 144 new child-care spaces to the West Kootenay. File photo
Province adds 144 child-care spaces to West Kootenay

New projects announced for Castlegar, Nakusp, Winlaw and Nelson

A rendering of phase one of the new natural playground being proposed and funded by the Nakusp Rotary Club. (Bienenstock Design and Consulting)
Nakusp Rotary Club close to starting phase one of new natural playground

The club has raised $60,000

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 vaccination set to start for B.C. seniors aged 80-plus

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender. (Hamilton Police Service screenshot)
B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

The man was in the process of moving to the greater Toronto area, police say

Many of the materials used in delivery packaging can be brought in to Recycle BC depots or London Drugs for recycling. (Unsplash)
With take out and online shopping on the rise, Recycle BC releases tips for recycling

How to dispose of delivery packaging

(Black Press file photo)
Child in critical condition, homicide investigators probe incident near Agassiz

The child was transported to hospital but is not expected to survive

Sewage plant in Lower Mainland, operated by Metro Vancouver. (Metro Vancouver screenshot)
‘Poop tracker’ launches as researchers test Lower Mainland sewage water for COVID-19

‘Studying the virus in wastewater allows researchers to look at an entire population…’

(Pxhere)
Compensation fund opens for B.C. students negatively affected by incorrect exam marks

Marks for 2019 provincial exams were incorrectly tabulated

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Time to check the mail: Every household to receive a Canada Post postcard this spring

Postcard can be mail for free to any address in Canada

The humanoid sensing robot has a 3D printed finger cap that measures oxygen levels. (Dr. Woo Soo Kim)
Medical care robots being made with 3D origami in B.C. lab

Would you let a robot take your temperature?

B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell gets acquainted with Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Kim Baird’s 10-month-old daughter Sophia, husband Steve and four-year-old Amy at the B.C. legislature before a ceremony to endorse the Tsawwassen Treaty, Oct. 15, 2007. (Sharon Tiffin/Black Press)
Indigenous consent must come first and last for B.C. industrial projects

UN declaration seen as end to a history of horror stories

Most Read