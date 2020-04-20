Marilyn James and Eric Day cutting a ribbon to officially open the sanctuary in 2018. Photo courtesy of Joanne Lewis

Prominent Nakusp conservationist Eric Day passes away

One of Day’s biggest projects was establishing the Snk’mip Marsh Sanctuary at end of Slocan Lake

Prominent Nakusp conservationist Eric Day has passed away.

Day was born in Workington, England in 1931 and immigrated to Canada to continue his work as a geologist. Day also lived in Burton and Hills in the West Kootenay.

READ MORE: Grand Forks conservation officer steps up to buy groceries for quarantined snowbirds from Kitimat

One of Day’s greatest achievements was establishing the Snk’mip Marsh Sanctuary at the north end of Slocan Lake with his partner Gay Houston. The 35-hectare wetland now provides critical habitat for migrating birds and other at-risk species.

Day helped to cut a ribbon to officially open the sanctuary in May 2018.

On a social media post online, dozens of people recalled their own positive memories of Day.

“I happened to think about Day today and have been fortunate to have enjoyed many hikes with Day and also Gay Houston. I will always cherish these memories,” said Nakusp resident Bianca Neidhardt.

“How so very sad. Day was a lovely man who always had a kind word and a smile,” said Linda Golds.

“Day was such an inspiring person. It was a real treat to cross paths with him,” said Den Mcm.

Joanne Lews, a friend of Day’s, said he also enjoyed hiking, bird watching, skiing and gardening in his leisurely time.

Lewis said you can make a donation to the Valhallla Wilderness Society in Day’s name.

An outdoor service for Day is planned to be held sometime this summer in New Denver.

Arrow Lakes News hasn’t been able to confirm exactly when or where Day passed away.

Obituary

Just Posted

