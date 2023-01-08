Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil’s Congress in capital

Actions come one week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital on Sunday, climbing on top of its roof and breaking the glass in its windows.

Others demonstrators were gathering outside the presidential palace and Supreme Court, although it was not immediately clear whether they had managed to break into the buildings.

The incidents, which recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, come just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in on Jan. 1.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against Lula’s electoral win since Oct. 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fires and gathering outside military buildings, asking armed forces to intervene.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Brazilprotest

Previous story
B.C. paramedics union, province agree on tentative new contract
Next story
Alabama woman who joined Islamic State group hopes to return from Syria camp

Just Posted

Photographer Jennifer Small captured this elk waiting out the snow storm in Ootischenia last week.
ECOLOGICAL COMMENT: Old MacDonald had an elk?

Dr. Norman Lea was a doctor in Nakusp for more than 30 years. (Facebook)
Former Nakusp doctor disciplined for sex with patient

Nelson head coach Adam DiBella addresses Leafs players during a training camp skate. DiBella has resigned after he was suspended for the remainder of the KIJHL season. Photo: Tyler Harper
UPDATE: Nelson Leafs head coach resigns after league suspension for line brawl

A volunteer with the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society works on a species inventory on City of Nelson land in the summer of 2021, with knotweed on the right and tansy in the centre of the photo. Photo: Submitted
New strategy developed for control of invasive weeds in RDCK