Image MCG

Princeton woman, 70, pursues purse snatcher through grocery store

Chilliwack man detained by civilians until police arrive

Charges of theft are being recommended by RCMP after a man allegedly, unsuccessfully, tried to steal an elderly Princeton woman’s purse just two days before Christmas.

According to Sgt. Rob Hughes police were called at 5 p.m. Dec. 23, by someone reporting a fight taking place at Save On Foods on Bridge Street.

It is believed two men were working together, when one distracted a 70-year-old shopper, and another grabbed her purse, which was in her grocery cart.

“She saw what he was doing and ran after him, and she yelled,” said Hughes.

When police arrived the suspect “was being detained by civilians” in the store’s entry way .

Hughes said a 40-year-old man from Chilliwack was arrested and jailed, but later released.

Related: ‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Princeton RCMP

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Evidence suggests B.C.’s Omicron wave may soon fade
Next story
Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages

Just Posted

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada says recent warming weather has caused some tricky conditions heading into the weekend, and stresses the importance of being aware and checking for regular forecast updates if heading into the back country.
Avalanche danger around Kootenays changing rapidly due to recent warm, wet storm

Air Canada Express is flying Dash 8-Q400 aircraft out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar airport sees only two flight cancellations in December

Everyone aged 18-plus will receive an invitation to book their appointment for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine approximately six months after the date of their second dose. Photo: Chris Young/Canadian Press
Interior Health expanding booster clinic availability in Nelson, Castlegar, Trail

COVID-19 cases have reached new highs in Nelson and Trail. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Nelson, Trail set new weekly COVID-19 records